First Alert Weather: Sunshine fading on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was only the 4th time since the middle of March in Wausau with the high temperature making it into the 50s. Considering we are a solid two weeks into Spring on the calendar, that goes to show how chilly it has been as of late. Clear to partly cloudy Saturday night with lows by daybreak on Sunday in the 20s across the Northwoods, while in the low 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Clear to partly cloudy and chilly moving into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine will fade to increasing clouds on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region from the west toward evening. Breezy and a little milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers are likely Sunday night into early Monday morning. Not much in the way of rainfall, but enough to make the ground wet.

Sun to increasing clouds and breezy to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday and breezy with highs in the low to mid 50s. The next weather maker will be impacting North Central Wisconsin for the rest of the week ahead. Clouds on Tuesday and breezy with rain showers developing during the afternoon. A warm front will lift north through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe but will produce downpours, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Off and on showers Wednesday and windy. The cold front will roll our way late in the day into Wednesday evening. There is the chance of strong storms with this front as it arrives locally. Strong gusty winds, hail, and downpours are the main issues that we are going to be watching. Highs on Wednesday will surge into the low 60s.

Tuesday afternoon through Thursday will be when this next storm system impacts the region. (WSAW)

Rainfall from Tuesday night through early Thursday of 1.00" to 2.50" is possible. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front on Wednesday night. chilly air will slide back in for the remainder of the week. Rain showers late Wednesday night will go to snow or snow showers in the region. Periods of snow showers and windy on Thursday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Definitely hold onto your hat. Daytime temperatures are in the 30s to around 40. The wind will taper a bit but still breezy Friday with a chance for snow showers. High only in the mid 30s. Next Saturday, April 16th is still on the chilly side with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.