News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point

No injuries have been reported.
fire
fire
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department responded to a fire at the Econo Lodge at 5110 Main Street in Stevens Point Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

A fire was reported on the second floor of the hotel. When crews arrived, heavy grey smoke was visible from the exterior of the windows. The fire was contained and extinguished.

Damage was contained to the room the fire occurred, with light smoke spreading to other areas of the hotel. No one was in the room at the time of the fire. Those staying in the hotel were allowed to continue their stay. One tenant has been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Units from the Village of Plover and the Town of Hull assisted in the response.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Trahern
Marshfield man charged with child porn after authorities in UK flag graphic online conversation
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Steven Crandall, 24
Bond set $500,000 for 4th suspect in 2020 murder case
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Breezy with increasing clouds Sunday. Showers at night. Unsettled for the week ahead with rain,...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Volunteers helped get the basement set-up over the course of the last several days.
‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’ provides holiday fun in Merrill
Unsettled weather will include the risk of storms, heavy rainfall, along with strong gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine fading on Sunday
Tranquil and chilly tonight. Increasing clouds Sunday with showers at night. Unsettled weather...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Car Fire on I-39
Car Fire on I-39