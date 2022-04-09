Crews respond to hotel fire in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department responded to a fire at the Econo Lodge at 5110 Main Street in Stevens Point Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

A fire was reported on the second floor of the hotel. When crews arrived, heavy grey smoke was visible from the exterior of the windows. The fire was contained and extinguished.

Damage was contained to the room the fire occurred, with light smoke spreading to other areas of the hotel. No one was in the room at the time of the fire. Those staying in the hotel were allowed to continue their stay. One tenant has been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Units from the Village of Plover and the Town of Hull assisted in the response.

