News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula...
A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby formula shortage in many parts of the United States is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction.

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities like San Antonio and Minneapolis are reporting out-of-stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that, well above 50%.

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but they admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Trahern
Marshfield man charged with child porn after authorities in UK flag graphic online conversation
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Steven Crandall, 24
Bond set $500,000 for 4th suspect in 2020 murder case
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Breezy with increasing clouds Sunday. Showers at night. Unsettled for the week ahead with rain,...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Volunteers helped get the basement set-up over the course of the last several days.
‘Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt’ provides holiday fun in Merrill
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Unsettled weather will include the risk of storms, heavy rainfall, along with strong gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine fading on Sunday
Tranquil and chilly tonight. Increasing clouds Sunday with showers at night. Unsettled weather...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast