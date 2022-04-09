News and First Alert Weather App
Area teams compete at Wausau West Boys Warrior Track and Field Invite

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West, Wausau West and Newman Catholic competed at the Wausau West Boys Warrior Track and Field Invite.

In the long jump, Wausau West boasted the three furthest jumps, with Carter Amerson jumping 20 feet and ten inches for the win.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Wausau East’s Mason Meyer flew out of the gates with a time of 8.58 seconds. Wausau West’s Joe Jaroski came in second.

In the 1600-meters, Wausau West’s Luke brown took home second with a time of 5:20.49 minutes. Newman Catholic’s Nick Townsend set a personal record with a time of 5:22.18 for third place.

Wausau West as a team won the invite.

