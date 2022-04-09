90 FM’s Trivia 52 starts in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The world’s largest trivia game, Trivia 52 kicked off on Friday.

The trivia contest was held by the student-run station 90 FM. The contest runs for 54 consecutive hours to keep teams running and looking for answers. Volunteers answered the phones as the trivia answers came in.

“We have about 275 teams currently registered and the top 10 teams receive trophies,” said Mack McGregor, the program director for 90 FM.

8 questions are asked every hour over the radio. Teams have about 5 minutes, or 2 songs to find the answer and call the station.

“Everyone that is registered has their own team ID code that they can use when they are calling in for the phones,” said Colin Nygren, the business and sponsorship director for 90 FM.

There are 18 phones around the station that will be ringing off the hook as people call in with their answers.

“With the ability to stream radio remotely, anywhere, we have a lot of remote teams,” said McGregor.

Carol Colby has been competing in the trivia contest for over 40 years.

“Well since 1974, back a way when you could just listen to the radio and call in answers. And we just happened to be hanging around 1 weekend, I was here as a student and said ‘we know the answer to that, let’s call,” said Carol Colby, Trivia 52 participant.

She said she loves the trivia but connecting with people is the best part.

“Mostly it’s the reunion aspect of it and it’s just a great, outstanding weekend,” said Colby.

