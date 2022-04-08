News and First Alert Weather App
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner shortage

The need for more “SANE” nurses
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are specialized and work with victims beyond ER visits
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nursing shortages are a new normal these days, but a special kind of nurse is critically needed.

They’re called SANE nurses, or sexual assault nurse examiners. These nurses do examinations and collect data from sexual assault victims. They work with the victims, often beyond the emergency room visit.

Sexual assault nurse examiners have nursing licenses, but they also have extra training through the state that certifies them as SANE nurses.

”Our duties are to assess patients that come in, disclose sexual assault, abuse, domestic violence, child abuse, strangulation, all of that falls under our area,” said Carmen Vazquez, a SANE nurse at Marshfield Clinic.

127 sexual offenses were charged in 2020, according to the state department of justice, but the number of sexual assault cases these nurses treat can vary.

“Last year we did 40 to 50 cases so it’s not super frequent, but we do have a really great team. There’s about 5 of us,” said Kayla Walder, a SANE nurse for Aspirus.

The SANE nurse looks at the needs of the patient by providing more than just medical attention.

“Beyond that, once medical attention is ruled out, you are brought with a sexual assault nurse examiner to this very room where we perform a sexual assault exam,” said Walder.

The SANE nurses work as a team and take turns caring for patients as they come in. Aspirus in Wausau said they are working through the shortages right now.

“I feel like just like every other department there’s always a little struggle, but we have a really good team of us that work really well and we can always find a resource for that patient to make sure someone is there to help them in that time of need,” said Walder.

Carmen Vazquez of the Marshfield Clinic said there is a big turnover of forensic nurses.

”It is a very specialized area to work in. It’s very mentally draining. It’s exhausting. You’re coming in at all hours of the day,” said Vazquez.

