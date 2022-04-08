Scientists discuss new Alzheimer’s research

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New Alzheimer’s research may give us clues on who’s more likely to get the disease.

A British study published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics said there are 42 previously unknown genes related to Alzheimer’s.

“This isn’t necessarily a race to the finish line. We just got a race to the starting line,” said Dr. Scott Hebbring, Marshfield Clinic Research Scientist.

He said he’s excited about the discovery of 42 genes related to Alzheimer’s but there’s still a long way to go.

“Once you start understanding the genes, the additional fun part is trying to understand the biology so we can better treat these conditions and better diagnose them,” Hebbring said.

Jason Kanz is a clinical neuroscientist at Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire. He said most of his Alzheimer’s patients develop the disease in their late 70s or early 80s. The recently discovered genes could allow doctors to find it sooner, possibly before someone shows symptoms.

“The earlier we identify it, the better,” he said. “And if we can identify genetic links, hopefully we can identify the condition earlier as well as potential treatments down the line that are targeted genetically.”

Even if identifying the disease earlier doesn’t lead to different treatments, Kate Kahles with the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter said someone knowing their fate sooner lets them plan their life.

“We want to know if something’s going to happen to me, should I not be saving my money and saving my dream trips for a later day or should I being doing those things with my family that I want to do now,” she said.

She said it could also change the future of research because trial participants right now usually wait until they develop symptoms.

“Developing a treatment that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease is difficult because often times are beginning a research trial 20 years after the disease process has started in their body,” Kahles said.

Hebbring said genetics aren’t entire predictive. That means even if someone has the newly discovered genes, they’re not guaranteed to get Alzheimer’s.

Kahles said around 120,000 Wisconsinites and 6 million people across the U.S. currently have Alzheimer’s.

