Sam Hauser sets new career-high in first NBA game in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Playing in his first game at the Fiserv Forum since playing for Marquette, Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 11 points to set a new NBA career-high against the Bucks.

Hauser started off the game with his shooting stroke, scoring nine points on three-pointers in the first half. He added one more bucket in the third quarter that tied the game at 88.

Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Celtics ahead of the season and got it converted to a standard NBA contract in February. He is averaging two points with five minutes per game in his rookie season.

The Bucks beat the Celtics 127-121

