News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Sam Hauser sets new career-high in first NBA game in Milwaukee

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23,...
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld and Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Playing in his first game at the Fiserv Forum since playing for Marquette, Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 11 points to set a new NBA career-high against the Bucks.

Hauser started off the game with his shooting stroke, scoring nine points on three-pointers in the first half. He added one more bucket in the third quarter that tied the game at 88.

Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Celtics ahead of the season and got it converted to a standard NBA contract in February. He is averaging two points with five minutes per game in his rookie season.

The Bucks beat the Celtics 127-121

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Iron Co. officials believe Middleton woman died after fall from hiking
Bob Kussow has been promoted to Stevens Point Police Chief. Dana Williams will be the new...
Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, right, celebrates with Jason Heyward, left, after hitting a two-run...
Brewers drop Opening Day tilt against Cubs
Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser hints at possible return to Michigan State
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho watches his two-run double against the Seattle Mariners...
Marshfield’s Daulton Varsho works through early career struggles, looks to build off previous MLB success
UWSP WBB Coach Shirley Egner Retires 4/6/2022
UWSP WBB Coach Shirley Egner Retires 4/6/2022