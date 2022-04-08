Sam Hauser sets new career-high in first NBA game in Milwaukee
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Playing in his first game at the Fiserv Forum since playing for Marquette, Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 11 points to set a new NBA career-high against the Bucks.
Hauser started off the game with his shooting stroke, scoring nine points on three-pointers in the first half. He added one more bucket in the third quarter that tied the game at 88.
Hauser signed a two-way contract with the Celtics ahead of the season and got it converted to a standard NBA contract in February. He is averaging two points with five minutes per game in his rookie season.
The Bucks beat the Celtics 127-121
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.