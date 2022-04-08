News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Registration still open for annual ‘Green and Clean’ event

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open for the annual initiative to clean up Wausau and surrounding communities.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean is Saturday, April 23. Teams must sign up by April 8 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Click here to register online

The day of the event, participants can attend the Ghidorzi Green and Clean kickoff at Corporate Cove. It includes fresh donuts and Starbucks coffee. Or you may report directly to the cleanup site you selected when you registered. NewsChannel 7′s Holly Chilsen will emcee the event.

Volunteers will clean up their registered site from 9-11 a.m., leaving bags of trash in a visible roadside location. A driver will be assigned to each cleanup site and will make the rounds picking up the bags.

More than 29 tons of trash have been removed during the event. Organizers said it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and engage in a healthy outdoor activity in support of our community.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
Man arrested in parking lot at Marshfield Walmart
Man arrested following standoff in Marshfield Walmart parking lot
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Wyatt Hamlin
Iowa Co. daycare provider accused of neglect in death of baby that suffered brain injury

Latest News

‘Pizza on the farm’ returns to Stoney Acres on Friday
Lee Franck appears in court for October 2018 hearing.
Man convicted in 2018 Wausau murder sentenced to life in prison
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds
A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.
State suspends poultry shows, exhibitions to prevent spread of avian flu