Registration still open for annual ‘Green and Clean’ event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is still open for the annual initiative to clean up Wausau and surrounding communities.

Ghidorzi Green and Clean is Saturday, April 23. Teams must sign up by April 8 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

The day of the event, participants can attend the Ghidorzi Green and Clean kickoff at Corporate Cove. It includes fresh donuts and Starbucks coffee. Or you may report directly to the cleanup site you selected when you registered. NewsChannel 7′s Holly Chilsen will emcee the event.

Volunteers will clean up their registered site from 9-11 a.m., leaving bags of trash in a visible roadside location. A driver will be assigned to each cleanup site and will make the rounds picking up the bags.

More than 29 tons of trash have been removed during the event. Organizers said it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and engage in a healthy outdoor activity in support of our community.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.