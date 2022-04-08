News and First Alert Weather App
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds

Ryan Duxbury is in stable condition and is expected to recover
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WSAW/Associated Press) - A Wisconsin Rapids native working as a police officer in Roseville, Minnesota is in serious condition following a shooting.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department shared information on its Facebook page Friday about Officer Ryan Duxbury.

Duxbury was shot in the head while responding to an active shooter. He is in serious, but stable condition. After the shooting, the Roseville P.D. called Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker to inform him what had happened. That’s when he heard a familiar voice to talk with, officer Duxbury.

“Having that opportunity reassured me he was going to be OK,” Becker said

Duxbury wanted Becker, a family friend, to be the one to inform his parents of what happened.

”His main focus at that time was his parents so they know that he’s OK. It was still hard to tell them.”

A Go Fund Me account has been established to offset medical costs.

Officer Duxbury graduated from Lincoln High School in 2014. The department said he was a standout athlete, earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. After graduating he was hired as a police officer for the Roseville Police Department.

The Associated Press reports the shooting happened Tuesday. The suspect fired more than 100 rounds as he moved around the wooded, residential neighborhood. Neighbors received an alert to shelter in place as police, Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers searched for the gunman.

A Roseville officer spotted the suspect outside a home and returned fire. The suspect later died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Roseville, Minnesota is 30 minutes west of Hudson, Wisconsin.

