‘Project Pitch-it’ show helps business owner and triathlete cross the finish line to her goals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman from Wausau is making her dream come true one step at a time. Gina Cornell is a triathlete who designs clothes for those who share her passion. Cornell presented her business on the show ‘Project Pitch-it’ to get her business on its feet.

Cornell’s passion for triathlons began in 2011 when she ran her first one in Marathon City. She said she fell in love with the race, but not the clothing.

“The last thing you want is for your clothing to add to that being uncomfortable, add to that misery,” said Gina Cornell, owner of ‘Ciao Bella Athletics.’

Cornell said her shirt kept riding up making an already hard race even more challenging. She decided to come up with a solution.

“I decided to sew something on top that would loop to the shorts to keep the top from riding up,” said Cornell.

She knew if she had the issue, other people did too. Though she had no experience, it didn’t stop her from starting her own online business.

“If other women and other people can start companies and clothing lines and triathlon apparel, why not me?” said Cornell.

The peak of the pandemic is around when it began. Cornell said there were no races to run in the world because of COVID-19 precautions. The show ‘Project Pitch-It’offered her some relief by getting the word out.

“You are pitching to these moguls who have so much business experience and they just ask so many questions and give encouragement. It was really a lot of fun,” said Cornell.

Adding to the attention, a professional triathlete and the female world record holder for doing the most Ironman races wears her outfits.

“She says it feels like butter,” said Cornell.

The finish line to her goal?

“To see my kits on people at races all over the world,” said Cornell.

