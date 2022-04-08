News and First Alert Weather App
‘Pizza on the farm’ returns to Stoney Acres on Friday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Stoney Acres Pizza on the Farm will return for the season on April 8.

The popular event gives people the chance to see an organic farm and order dinner at the same time with farm to fork ingredients. People can eat inside or outside. The beer hall has heated indoor seating for up to 170.

Pizza on the farm is every Friday and Saturday from 4:30-8:30 until Nov. 12. Click here for more information.

No reservation is required.

Stoney Acres is located at 245728 Baldwin Creek Road in Athens.

