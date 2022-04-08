People finding refuge in central Wis. hitting milestones, resettlement agency grows

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than three months since the first Afghans seeking refuge in central Wisconsin arrived, the new resettlement agency that serves them has grown and the individuals have begun hitting some of the first milestones toward self-sufficiency in their new country.

“The initial thrust was getting them safe, right? So, a lot of appointments in the beginning,” Adam VanNoord, the executive director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Wausau Multicultural Community Center said. Now, they are able to move to the next steps in the process. “We’re really focusing on what they want to do, what they want to accomplish.”

The agency has resettled 19 households made up of 71 individuals in a matter of about three months. It is now in a planned lull for new arrivals so the agency can assist the people it already has, build capacity, and prepare for the next arrivals.

“It was really difficult, those first three months as an agency, we could have used a lot more hands, but we did our best. We pulled together as a team and pushed through some several weeks of stress, but now I feel like we’re at a point where we’re able to employ what we’ve learned.”

ECDC has been in Wausau only since late summer, with VanNoord first coming to the position in October. He has been building the infrastructure of the program since with the help of the community, ECDC’s national headquarters, and the U.S. Department of State.

The agency has grown even since February, doubling its staff size from three to six employees and recruiting 14 co-sponsor groups in Wausau to help with direct support for each family and individual. VanNoord said they plan to grow their staff team to 10 by the end of the year.

“The majority of our new positions will focus on that longer-term support. So, yes, they’ve got jobs, they’ve got cars but how are they doing as a family to really become stable and to have the support they need to reach their goals.”

They have also begun to expand and resettle people in other communities. So far there are two families in Stevens Point and soon more families will be resettled in Marshfield as well.

“It’s been fun to not only see our agency grow and our ability to serve refugees and newcomers, but also these individuals in such a short time are meeting their goals.”

He said eight of the men have secured jobs and some of the women are interested in getting jobs as well or pursuing higher education. Like people everywhere, each individual comes with different experiences, skills, and interests.

Sayed Nabil fled from western Afghanistan with his wife and two daughters who are almost 2 and 3.5 years old. Back home, he led a cultural education program at one of the Lincoln Learning Centers through the U.S. Embassy.

“The goal for the project was to empower the young generation, to, like, updated technology and updated knowledge of the world,” he explained.

He is currently taking I.T. classes at Northcentral Technical College and is hoping to find a job that fits with the education degree he already has. In the meantime, he is using his English skills to volunteer and help other Afghans and the Wausau community.

“When I saw and others saw the love and support of the community and families, we thought that this is a great community that we should stay here for a while,” Nabil concluded.

Skif Khan worked in the health sector of the Afghan military. Using Nabil to translate, he said “He wants to take some of the courses and lessons on the medical and then continue with that and get a job in that field.”

Khan’s wife and son are still in Afghanistan and he said they plan to stay there with the rest of their large extended family. He said they are safe.

“We want to go back sometime in the future to our country and to help our country, but before that, we want to have a stable government in place.”

Khan’s sentiment is that he is proud of his heritage and there is no place like home.

VanNoord said whatever each individual wants to accomplish, they will try to assist them in attaining along their journey to self-sufficiency, even if that includes what is called “out-migration.” That is when an individual or family resettles elsewhere within the country to be closer to their family or connections.

“I don’t think we were really prepared for how that would feel to really get to know someone in such a short period of time and then have to say goodbye,” VanNoord expressed.

He added that he understands, however. So far three families have done that. One was connected with another resettlement agency in the area they wanted to move to and the two others felt they had enough support to rely on their U.S. citizen families.

“The great thing is many of the families that have stayed have indicated that they have had a great experience here in Wausau and they’re already talking to their family members or other contacts that they have about possibly moving to the area.”

For Nabil, while he mourns the loss of progress and collapse of the government in his home country where he still has a lot of family, he said he had always thought he would come to the U.S. to live for a while. He said he is committed to serving the community here, as well as supporting his fellow Afghan countrymen.

“These people came and they are starting from zero, from scratch, everything, they left behind their jobs, the monies that they had left in banks and they couldn’t make it out, the cars, whatever they had,” Nabil explained. “Some people could take their families, some people even couldn’t do that also. They need more support, financially, in terms of hiring them in different jobs.”

VanNoord said they hope to incorporate more community events as they continue to grow, but are working with the families to see what they are comfortable with too.

The next set of arrivals is expected before the end of the month. About 30 more refugees from Afghanistan will be coming to the area by the end of the fiscal year, which is the end of September. After they arrive, the agency will be able to begin accepting refugees from other countries, possibly including Ukraine.

