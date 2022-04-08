News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield man charged with child porn after authorities in UK flag graphic online conversation

Theodore Trahern
Theodore Trahern(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 28-year-old man facing numerous counts of possession of child pornography.

Theodore Trahern was arrested Thursday during a stand-off with police in Marshfield.

Prosecutors say law enforcement was alerted to the Trahern’s online activities when the United Kingdom Crime Agency flagged graphic conversations he was reportedly having about a child.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Marshfield Police made contact with Trahern in a Marshfield parking lot. The man was in the cab of a semi at the time. When the man was asked to exit his truck, he refused and displayed a knife. Mutual aid was requested from nearby agencies which included Marathon and Wood County Sheriff’s Departments, Spencer Police Department and the State Patrol. A perimeter was established and negotiations were initiated.

Trahern was arrested about an hour later.

Prosecutors said when law enforcement searched Trahern’s electronics, they found 39 image and video files of child sexual abuse material.

He’s charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and failure to comply with officers.

He’s scheduled to return to court on April 18 to learn if his case will head to trial.

