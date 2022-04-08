First Alert Weather: Sunshine and milder this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Early March weather has been hanging around North Central Wisconsin over the past several days. Friday featured rounds of snow showers with up to a half-inch of snowfall Friday morning. Being April, if the snow isn’t falling heavy during the day, much of it melts when it hits the ground, and that has been the case to end the work week.

Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy and chilly overnight into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers taper off this Friday evening, along with the brisk winds. Staying mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s. Saturday will start off with lingering clouds, but drier air will work in allowing for a good deal of sunshine as the day goes along. A little milder with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 40s to near 50.

Clouds early give way to sunshine as Saturday goes along. (WSAW)

Sunday will begin with sunshine, then clouds on the increase during the afternoon ahead of a cold front which will head our way Sunday night. Highs on Sunday in the mid 50s. Rain showers are on tap Sunday night into early Monday morning. More clouds than sun on Monday with highs in the low 50s.

Rain showers will affect the area Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

The next significant storm system to impact the Badger State will push closer on Tuesday with a warm front. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Rain with a chance of a storm Tuesday night and remaining mild. Windy with periods of showers on Wednesday with a risk of storms later in the day or a night. Gusty winds, small hail, and downpours could be the main issues. High on Wednesday in the upper 50s. Lots of clouds and quite breezy on Thursday with showers possible. High in the low 50s. Chillier weather for Good Friday, April 15th. There is a chance of snow showers with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Times of rain with a chance of storms late Wednesday or Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Daytime highs will be closer to or slightly above average for a good portion of the week ahead. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.