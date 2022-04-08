Bond set $500,000 for 4th suspect in 2020 murder case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was charged Friday for his alleged role in a young man’s murder.

The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29, 2020 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Three people have already been charged in the case. Friday, Steven Crandall was also charged with first-degree intentional homicide. His bond was set at $500,000. He’s currently in the Wood County Jail facing charges in a separate case.

Investigators said Crandall asked to speak with investigators last January while in custody in the Wood County Jail. According to court documents, Crandall said he was offering $5,000 to have Schauer killed. He told investigators Schauer had stolen prescription pills that Crandall had intended to sell.

Crandall explained that he made contact with three men a couple of weeks before Schauer was killed. Crandall said an acquaintance drove him to Chicago to arrange everything. Crandall said he was not going to pay the men until after Schauer was killed. Crandall stated that after C.S. was killed and the body disposed of, he met with the men at a hotel in the Marshfield area and paid the men $5,000 in cash. Crandall would not identify the men who carried out the murder but would only identify them as being two Black men and one Hispanic man.

According to court documents, Crandall said his dealers assisted the men in coordinating the murder. Crandall said he later received a photo of Schauer’s body.

The man convicted of shooting Schauer, Jared Carl is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle. Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on to first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer.

According to court documents, Jared Carl was asked about a motive. He said he knew there was a hit out on Schauer, but denied that as being his motivation.

Shawn Carl is charged with falsifying information and obstructing an officer.

Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. She’s scheduled to head to trial in July.

Crandall is expected to learn July 26 if his case will head to trial.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.