News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas.

Family members of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are accusing the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.

An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion “ridiculous.”

Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Trahern
Marshfield man charged with child porn after authorities in UK flag graphic online conversation
Officer Ryan Duxbury
Rapids native working as police officer in Minnesota recovering from gunshot wounds
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Steven Crandall, 24
Bond set $500,000 for 4th suspect in 2020 murder case
Lee Franck appears in court for October 2018 hearing.
Man convicted in 2018 Wausau murder sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path