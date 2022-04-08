2 new glass art exhibitions on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum has two new glass exhibitions on display until June 5. The exhibitions coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Studio Glass movement and the International Year of Glass 2022, designated by the United Nations.

The first glass exhibition is called the Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection. Huchthausen is a glass artist with roots in Wisconsin. His work changed the way contemporary glass looks like. The glass in the exhibition is not made by Huchthausen, but it is artwork he has collected.

The glasswork is categorized by clean lines, geometric shapes and bright colors, which were designed by artists but produced in factories.

“The Art Deco period in history has a fascination for people interested in architecture and design as well as objects like these for the home. So [it’s] fascinating, beautifully inspired artworks to see,” communications and marketing manager for the museum, Amy Beck said.

The other glass exhibition is called Molten: 30 Years of American Glass. This glass artwork, compared to the glass in the Art Deco Glass exhibition, is glass created and shaped by the individual artist.

The work comes primarily from the 1960s all the way through some parts of the 1990s. It was a time of explosive growth and creativity for artists because it was the first time they could create, shape and design the glass themselves, instead of in a factory.

“This was really an extraordinary opportunity for pushing the boundaries of what was possible, with blown glass, molded glass, sculpted glass, made by individual artists in individual studios. And so this really showcases the range and breadth of that creativity,” Beck said.

She said that there will be celebrations throughout the year for the International Year of Glass, like a glassblowing demonstration that will be taking place at the museum from April 29 through May 8.

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is located at 700 N 12th St. in Wausau.

The exhibitions can be viewed for free through June 5

