Stevens Point native Joey Hauser hints at possible return to Michigan State

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In an interview with NewsChannel 7, Stevens Point native Joey Hauser opened the door to a return to play at Michigan State.

Hauser, who just finished his third year with the Spartans and second year playing, participated in Senior Day activities as if he was leaving Michigan State. But he tells NewsChannel 7 that is not the case.

Hauser says he is still processing his options and is considering returning to the Spartans.

“I haven’t gotten too serious about that yet. I think [Coach Tom Izzo] and I both know that the season was still being processed and kind of just gearing down about from all of that hype and exciting games. But now it’s time to talk about it,” Hauser said.

“I came into this year thinking it was going to be my last year. So, I didn’t really think about what was going to happen next after that, I was just kissing the floor that night and I’d have to figure it out after the season.”

"He thinks the best option for me would be to play college basketball for another year."



As Stevens Point native Joey Hauser contemplates his future, he asked his brother and current Boston Celtics forward @Big_Smooth10 for some advice. @SpashBasketball #MichiganState #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RStmJhjDJN — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) April 6, 2022

Hauser said his two options would be to return to Michigan State or play basketball professionally. He said he asked his brother Sam Hauser, who is a forward for the Boston Celtics, for advice.

“He thinks the best option for me would be to play college basketball for another year,” Hauser said.

“There’s always the option of going back to Michigan State. I’ve talked to Coach Izzo a little bit about that and that’s something that he thinks would be a good idea for me,” he added.

"He thinks the best option for me would be to play college basketball for another year."



As Stevens Point native Joey Hauser contemplates his future, he asked his brother and current Boston Celtics forward @Big_Smooth10 for some advice. @SpashBasketball #MichiganState #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RStmJhjDJN — Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.