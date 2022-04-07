Stevens Point Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt going on now until April 17

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An Easter eggstravaganza is underway in the city of Stevens Point. The city’s Park, Recreation and Forestry Department is putting on a scavenger hunt in Bukolt Park from April 1 to April 17.

The scavenger hunt will take participants not only through the park but also along the Green Circle Trail. All people need to do to start the hunt is by going to the department’s website to find the first clue. Once people get the first clue from the website, the hunting begins to find the next egg with the next clue.

“This one’s more interactive, it gets you up off the couch. It gets you out exploring, you can walk it, you can skateboard or drive-thru with the family and find all of the clues. And it also highlights one of our parks that you may not be as familiar with as you think,” Stevens Point Mayor, Mike Wiza said.

There are seven eggs total scattered throughout the park, plus three bonus question eggs at the end. People are supposed to take a picture in front of the last egg in the hunt and submit it to parksandrec@stevenspoint.com.

“So out of all of the people that successfully complete these challenges, they’ll be eligible for the prizes,” Mayor Wiza explained.

Altogether, people have the chance to submit four pictures, one at the end, and then three additional pictures at each of the bonus question eggs. However, some may have the chance to submit up to five pictures if they participated in the pre-hunt challenge.

Once people take the picture, all of the names of the participants and ages should be included in the email to the department. All ages are welcome to participate in the event.

The Stevens Point Parks, Rec and Forestry Department said the scavenger hunt is ‘to provide a fun, outdoor activity for the community and families to get active together.’

For the first clue and specific directions, click here to be redirected to the department’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.