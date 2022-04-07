News and First Alert Weather App
Riverfront Arts Center “Peeps” exhibit to opens April 8

(FILE) Peeps exhibit
(FILE) Peeps exhibit(RAC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the Riverfront Arts Center’s most popular exhibits will open to the public on Friday, April 8.

The “Peeps” exhibit features art and dioramas using Peeps candy. Families, business professionals, and artists design and create the unique artworks. Attendees can vote for their favorite piece.

The RAC will award five Peeps artists with a Peeple’s Choice Award. Prizes this year include a season pass to the Stevens Point Municipal Pool, a gift basket from Gepetto’s Workshop, Belts’ Bucks and two t-shirts from Belts’ Soft Serve, and gift certificates from Polito’s Pizza and the Stevens Point Target. We are so grateful for the support of our generous prize donors and look forward to seeing who wins!

The RAC will be closed Friday, April 15 for Good Friday and Sunday, April 17 for Easter. The exhibit will remain at RAC until April 24.

The Riverfront Arts Center is open to the public and free of charge, but donations are welcomed.

Hours during exhibitions are Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, holidays.

