Mid-State students collect shoes to help Ukrainians

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – ‘Spring cleaning for a cause’ is a new fundraiser the Medical Assistant Club at Mid-State Technical College is running. They’re collecting donations to help people in Ukraine.

Donating a pair of shoes can go a long way. In this case, Mid-State’s collection of shoes is indirectly changing lives in Ukraine and developing nations.

“I’m so happy to be a part of something bigger than just us here locally,” Mid-State Technical College Medical Assistant Carrie Reifschneider said.

Mid-State is sending the shoes to a Los Angeles organization called “Angel Bins.” Angel Bins then pays Mid-State for the contribution. Then they send the shoes to underdeveloped countries that need them, making the process a two-for-one.

“People overseas can refurbish them, sell them, earn a living, and then we get a portion of the proceeds which we can then donate,” Mid-State Technical College at Stevens Point Jennifer Klicka said.

Money from the shoe collection goes towards the International Division of the Red Cross, helping people suffering in Ukraine. Many people in Ukraine are strapped for money and it’s difficult to get needed help and supplies. Mid-State’s Medical Assistant Club is stepping up to shoo in some change.

“It’s fun to see the reactions of people when we approach them and the willingness, the outpour, and willingness to help has just been heartwarming,” Reifschneider said.

The floor near the entrance of Mid-State in Stevens Point was lined with shoes that were all donated in just one week. They already have about 200 pairs.

“If we can just do our small little part and donate our shoes, wow, I can say that I did that and I did my good deed for the day,” Mid-State Technical College Medical Assistant Abby Merten said.

Mid-State is accepting donations of running shoes, sandals, and boots. They ask that you don’t donate athletic cleats or heels. The club figured, that asking people to donate their old kicks will help run up more money for those who need it in Ukraine.

“It makes us feel great that we can do something that will help,” Klicka said.

The drive will go until the end of May and they hope to collect at least 700 pairs of shoes, if not 1,000. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can drop off your shoes at any Mid-State location.

