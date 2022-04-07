News and First Alert Weather App
Man arrested following standoff in Marshfield Walmart parking lot

Police made contact with the suspect as part of a child pornography investigation
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he refused to comply with officers during a separate investigation.

Around 11 a.m., police made contact with a suspect in a child pornography investigation in the Walmart parking lot in Marshfield. The man was in the cab of a semi at the time. When the man was asked to exit his truck, he refused and displayed a knife.

Mutual aid was requested from nearby agencies which included Marathon and Wood County Sheriff’s Departments, Spencer Police Department and the State Patrol. A perimeter was established and negotiations were initiated with the man.

Around noon, the man got out of the truck and was arrested without incident.

Police are recommending he be charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failure to comply with officers.

The Marshfield Walmart is located in Marathon County. The suspect’s name has not been released. He’s in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

