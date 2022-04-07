News and First Alert Weather App
Firms present PFAS mitigation plans to Wausau Water Works Commission

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Water Works Commission met Wednesday night to hear from engineering firms bidding on the project to reduce levels of PFAS in the city’s drinking water.

The new drinking water treatment facility is on track to open in August but it was designed before the PFAS issue was detected. Becher Hoppe, the firm that designed the plant, doesn’t have experience with PFAS mitigation.

Six firms presented their qualifications, experience and preliminary recommendations to add to that facility.

Things for the commission to consider include whether the new treatment facility should go online before the mitigation efforts are in place, what method of removal is going to be most effective both in removing the chemicals and cost and how to dispose of the chemicals once they’re removed.

“I think we should take into account what they said about lifecycle analysis, residuals management, the funding. I think that experience in the regulatory framework of Wisconsin is important,” said Wausau Water Commission Member John Robinson.

The original plan was for the commission to go into closed session to discuss the presentations. Instead they decided to postpone that until next week.

