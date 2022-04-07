Brewers drop Opening Day tilt against Cubs

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - On a windy day in Chicago, the Brewers dropped their Opening Day game on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, 5-4.

The Brewers opened the scoring on an RBI groundout from Lorenzo Cain in the fourth inning. But in the fifth inning, Nico Hoerner delivered a two-run home run to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

The Brewers were able to fight back in the sixth inning, taking advantage of the Cubs bullpen by driving in two runs off the bats of Willy Adames and Christian Yelich to knot the score at 3-3 in the seventh inning. But immediately in the bottom half, Ian Happ took advantage of the wind to drive a ball off the center-field wall, driving in two runs to put the Cubs up 5-3.

The Brewers are now 3-2 in season openers since 2018, with the two losses coming against the Cubs.

