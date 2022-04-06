News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Young adults most likely to fall for rental scams; how to spot the red flags

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The housing and rental markets are tight. So finding a good deal may be hard to pass up.

The Federal Trade Commission has advice on how to spot a rental scam. Typically, a scammer will use an actual property. The red flags occur during payment arrangements. The scammer may ask for the to-be renter to wire the rent or a holding fee. They may use being out of the country as a reason for the wire transfer. Once the money is wired there is no way to get it back.

The Better Bussiness Breau shows that younger people are most likely to be victims. Typically, because they have less experience in renting. An Apartment List survey found that those who are 19-29 are 42% more likely to be victims.

Scammers may also ask for the first month’s rent before a lease is signed. Experts say renters need to do their homework. If you can’t meet in person, see the apartment, or sign a lease before you pay, keep looking.

Some scammers may go so far as to send fake keys to the property. Their goal is to get your money before you find out.

According to the BBB, scams also may target property owners. Someone may contact a property owner, especially a vacation property, offer to rent, and send a corporate check as payment for the rental. Not long after the check arrives and is deposited, the scammer contacts the property owner to cancel due to an emergency, and ask the owner to send back the money in a bank-to-bank wire transfer. Typically, the owner deposits the check and the bank credits it to their bank account, only to learn later that the check is counterfeit.

To report a scam to the FTC, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
Man arrested in parking lot at Marshfield Walmart
Man arrested following standoff in Marshfield Walmart parking lot
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Wyatt Hamlin
Iowa Co. daycare provider accused of neglect in death of baby that suffered brain injury

Latest News

One of the displays in the Molten exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau,...
2 new glass art exhibitions on display at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum
A chilly and snowy Friday, but spring weather is ahead for the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Turning dry and warm for the weekend
Sam Hauser sets career-high against Bucks
Sam Hauser sets career-high against Bucks
Art Deco Glass exhibition
Art Deco Glass exhibition
Snow showers and chilly overnight into Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend and milder...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast