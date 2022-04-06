Wisconsin Rapids adopts ‘no mow May’

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has adopted a resolution designating the month of May as No Mow May.

The goal of No Mow May is to provide early-season forage for native pollinators. Allowing lawns to grow longer, without treating them with chemical pesticides or herbicides, leads to an increase in the number and types of native plants, which are a great source of food for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Property owners that register in the program can voluntarily delay lawn care until June. Each registered property will receive one free yard sign. Yard signs will be available starting April 12.

Click here to register.

