Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission has approved the promotion of Assistant Chief Bob Kussow to Chief of Police and Lt. Dana Williams to Assistant Chief of Police.

Kussow is a 24-year veteran of the Stevens Point Police Department. Williams has been with SPPD for 25 years. Both have held numerous positions within the department.

The promotion will take effect on May 3 with a swearing-in ceremony.

