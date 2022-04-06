News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Runners residing in Russia, Belarus banned from 2022 Boston Marathon

Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate...
Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Athletes from Russia and Belarus previously accepted to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon who are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate, the Boston Marathon Association announced Wednesday.

The exclusion from the world’s oldest annual marathon also extends to athletes previously accepted into the B.A.A.’s 5K event. However, it doesn’t affect Russian or Belarusian athletes registered for the events who are not residents of the countries. They will be allowed to compete but won’t be able to run under their country’s flag.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A. said it won’t recognize the country affiliation or flags of Russia and Belarus until further notice. This year’s Boston Marathon, 5K, and Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from those countries.

Organizers said they will make reasonable attempts to refund entry fees to athletes no longer able to participate.

The B.A.A. will also provide all Ukrainians who are registered in the marathon or 5K and are unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who...
Family of Amir Locke 'disgusted' by no criminal charges against officer