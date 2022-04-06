News and First Alert Weather App
Rib Mountain yard waste site opens for season

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain yard waste site will open Wednesday.

The site is open Wednesdays from 1-8 p.m. or dusk and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be open Sundays for the first six weeks in the spring and the last six weeks in the fall.

The yard waste site is located at 147033 County Highway N (South Mountain Road) Approximately 1/8th Mile West of Red Bud Road.

