Rib Mountain yard waste site opens for season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain yard waste site will open Wednesday.

The site is open Wednesdays from 1-8 p.m. or dusk and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be open Sundays for the first six weeks in the spring and the last six weeks in the fall.

Rib Mountain yard waste site hours (Town of Rib Mountain)

The yard waste site is located at 147033 County Highway N (South Mountain Road) Approximately 1/8th Mile West of Red Bud Road.

