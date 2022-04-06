News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Portage County residents vote ‘yes’ to new skilled nursing facility

Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing...
Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing facility will get $4.5M to fund operations for many years to come.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow and Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in Portage County have said ‘yes’ to building a new Portage County Health Care Center.

The question on the ballot read:

Under state law, the increase in the levy of the County of Portage for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 1.894%, which results in a levy of $29,738,344. Shall the County of Portage be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost to operate the Portage County Health Care Center, including costs associated with the construction of a new Portage County Health Care Center facility, by a total of 15.132% which results in a levy of $34,238,344, and include the increase of $4,500,000 for fiscal years 2024 through 2042?

Tuesday, nearly 60% of voters approved the referendum.

Portions of PCHCC date back to the 1930s. While the building is structurally sound, its layout is not ideal.

“Everywhere we look we need a change,” PCHCC Administrator Marcia McDonald said during an interview with NewsChannel 7 in February.

Currently, the skilled nursing home has small bedrooms, a temperamental HVAC system, community showers, and shared restrooms.

McDonald said the building is antiquated. The people living there are often too hot or too cold because of poor insulation.

The new building would be a single floor design, placed in the same location. It’ll have about 40 total beds, along with private bathrooms and showers. The design will also include special hospice areas and rooms for families.

Total cost of the building is about $20 million. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Bob Kussow has been promoted to Stevens Point Police Chief. Dana Williams will be the new...
Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

Latest News

Amanda Boreen shows off one of the options at the new boutique at Marshfield Medical...
Buddy Check 7: New boutique offers special garments for oncology patients
Victims work with legislators to change restitution laws
Victims work with legislators to change restitution laws
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
(FILE) Peeps exhibit
Riverfront Arts Center “Peeps” exhibit to opens April 8
The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt is happening now at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt going on now until April 17