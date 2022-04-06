Pet Project: Meet Avocado and Goji

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Avocado and Goji are a pair of male guinea pigs born at the Humane Society of Marathon County up for adoption. They are just over a month old and still able to be trained. They are friendly and like to play and cuddle with people.

For more information on these guinea pigs visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also visit the humane society on Packer Drive in Wausau or call them at 715-845-2810.

