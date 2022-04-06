Pacelli softball looks to live up to high expectations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli softball is always competitive on the diamond, qualifying for the state tournament five out of the last six tournaments. But they’re gearing up for a state tournament this year with extra motivation.

The last time the Cardinals took the field, it ended in heartbreak in the State Semifinals.

“It was gut-wrenching last year. We knew going into sectionals that we had a shot at this,” Ann Molski said.

The tight loss in the semifinals brought tears, but they have been wiped away for a new season.

I think that the feeling that I felt last year and everyone returning this year felt. It really motivated us to beat that,” sophomore pitcher Hannah Trzinski said.

The Cardinals have just one senior but many returners preparing for a new season with a vengeance.

“We didn’t want to repeat that. We want to go to state, go through it and make it through the first round and win,” junior Laine Ilkka said.

The bar is set high, but Pacelli is used to that standard.

“When I’m out for dinner and people know I’m the coach, and they go ‘hey coach, going to state again, right? It’s an automatic expectation that we will be in the run,” Molski said.

But last year’s loss proved nothing is guaranteed.

“We have to do things to get to state still, but I believe that we can. If we do the right things and work as a team, like really work as a team, we can get to state and do what we want to do here,” Trzinski said.

They are hoping to use the heartbreak to hang another banner.

