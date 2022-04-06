News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pacelli softball looks to live up to high expectations

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli softball is always competitive on the diamond, qualifying for the state tournament five out of the last six tournaments. But they’re gearing up for a state tournament this year with extra motivation.

The last time the Cardinals took the field, it ended in heartbreak in the State Semifinals.

“It was gut-wrenching last year. We knew going into sectionals that we had a shot at this,” Ann Molski said.

The tight loss in the semifinals brought tears, but they have been wiped away for a new season.

I think that the feeling that I felt last year and everyone returning this year felt. It really motivated us to beat that,” sophomore pitcher Hannah Trzinski said.

The Cardinals have just one senior but many returners preparing for a new season with a vengeance.

“We didn’t want to repeat that. We want to go to state, go through it and make it through the first round and win,” junior Laine Ilkka said.

The bar is set high, but Pacelli is used to that standard.

“When I’m out for dinner and people know I’m the coach, and they go ‘hey coach, going to state again, right? It’s an automatic expectation that we will be in the run,” Molski said.

But last year’s loss proved nothing is guaranteed.

“We have to do things to get to state still, but I believe that we can. If we do the right things and work as a team, like really work as a team, we can get to state and do what we want to do here,” Trzinski said.

They are hoping to use the heartbreak to hang another banner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
David Strahota
Tomahawk man last seen in November, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso...
Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central
Interview with Mayor-Elect Lois TeStrake 4/5/2022
Motivated by a Bitter Ending 4/5/2022
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a...
Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension
Mitchell and Schuerman's families have been friends for a long time.
Hello, My Name Is: Mason Mitchell & Abby Schuerman