‘Getting Ahead’ program to provide tools for financial success

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A program to help people establish economic stability is looking for participants.

The program will pay its participants a $25 stipend each week they attend, accumulating $400 at the end of the program. Program Director Emily said a free meal and money for child care will also be provided.

St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau is bringing the program to the area. The 16-week program is an international program practiced in several communities. This summer will be the first time it is being offered in Marathon County, according to Mueller.

“During the workshops, we will be investigating the impacts of poverty on people’s lives and in the community,” Mueller explained. “We will be learning how to build resources and we will be creating a specific plan on how to achieve our goals.”

“If they can coordinate the care,” Mueller explained, “we will offer the funds to pay for the babysitter.”

Mueller said her goal is to have the program started by the summer, but she needs participants. Proof of income is not required.

For people looking to volunteer, Mueller said there are several opportunities.

“We will have volunteer-mentors who get paired with every participant to provide support and encouragement,” she explained. “We all need someone in our corner when we’re struggling and trying to make changes.”

She is also looking for people to volunteer space and meals.

“If organizations, churches or individuals want to sponsor a meal for our workshop, they can contact our program to find out how to do that,” Mueller explained.

Those looking to volunteer can contact a representative from St. Vincent de Paul at (715) 298-3028 or visit the program’s Facebook page.

