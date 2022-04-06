News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Milwaukee elects first Black mayor, Cavalier Johnson

Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

Johnson, who had served as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, had been considered a heavy favorite after winning a seven-person primary by 20 points.

With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold — had 68% of the vote to conservative Bob Donovan's 32%.

Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.

Johnson, 35, was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and became president in April 2020.

Donovan, 65, served on the council from 2000 until 2020 when he did not run for reelection. He challenged Barrett for mayor in 2016 and lost by 40 points.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party put $100,000 into Johnson’s campaign while Donovan got $1,250 from the Republican Party of Milwaukee County and $2,500 from a political action committee for Rebecca Kleefisch, the former Republican lieutenant governor who is running for governor this year.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Bob Kussow has been promoted to Stevens Point Police Chief. Dana Williams will be the new...
Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

Latest News

UW delays free speech survey after interim chancellor quit
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Officials: Middleton doctor died in a fall during a hike
Police: Wauwatosa officers shoot, wound armed teenager
UW Whitewater campus
Former Whitewater chancellor quit over free speech survey
Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor
GOP-backed school board candidates win in Milwaukee suburbs