Merrill Superintendent to retire after this school year

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Superintendent for Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) has announced he will retire following the school year.

In a statement, Sample says he announced his decision to the school board last week he’ll retire effective July 1. The board approved it last night.

“My delay was intentional,” Sample said in the release, “as I did not want any information to distract our community from our referendum. My highest priority is that our students receive as many resources as possible to maximize their achievement.”

In last night’s spring election, voters did not approve a referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits. They were asking for $2.5 million each year for four years, without a school tax mill rate increase.

“I had not planned for my last few months to be spent cutting $3 million from next year’s budget. As a district, however, we must satisfy the wishes of the majority of our community.”

Sample has been a part of MAPS since July 2008, where he served as Director of Special Education/Pupil Services. He took over as the Superintendent in July 2016.

