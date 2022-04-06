Merrill High School Theater Jays to debut ‘Grease the School Version’ Thursday

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School’s theater program has been in place for more than 20 years. Each school year the program produces a fall play and a spring musical. This spring, the program is putting on ‘Grease the School Version.’

Students in the program started rehearsing the musical in January. During practice, they’d run through various stages of learning the parts until the show comes together by the middle of March. The program’s director, Richard Linder Burbach said the musicals help pass time faster.

“With our winter’s here, having a musical to work on makes the time fly by pretty quick,” he said.

Burbach said this year the program decided to go with Grease for a couple of reasons.

“Of the list of options presented, the kids got the most excited by the idea of doing this show, in fact, they asked for it! And, Grease is just superbly fun, and coming out of the last two years, we felt strongly it was time for our school and community to have some fun.”

He said his favorite part about directing the theater program is being able to see the kids come together and fill the roles they went with.

“They grow in the roles and learn more from each other in how to interact and work together as a team and they have a great time doing it. It’s just our joy to watch them create all this.”

He said he’s most looking forward to the energy the cast brings to the stage.

“In our biggest scenes, we have roughly 70 kids on stage, singing, dancing, and making for a great show. I hope that for all those who come to see the show, they take that energy and excitement back home and into the community and get ready for a great spring!”

Two performers said they were also looking forward to singing and dancing on stage and seeing the show come to life after nearly four months of practice and rehearsing.

“I really like seeing everything come together all the costumes and dancing and lines,” junior at Merrill High School playing, Lauren Cohrs said.

“I really enjoy performing with my friends and seeing everyone enjoy, like, singing all the songs and everything,” a senior at Merrill High School, Taylor Zastrow said.

The first show debuts Thursday evening, with one evening show on Friday, and an afternoon and evening show Saturday. For tickets, click here.

