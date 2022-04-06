2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found in a home near Rozellville Wednesday morning during a fire investigation.

Crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. The location is between Auburndale and Stratford.

The property is a single-family home with an attached garage. The structure was substantially damaged by the fire.

”The fire department says the respondent described it as fully engulfed. The fire was pretty substantial by that point, it was able to be seen from quite some distance,” said Jeffrey Stefonek, Captain of Investigations Division, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, firefighters found evidence of foul play and no homeowner could be located.

“Usually in these situations the home owner is present or they are the ones who call us and that wasn’t the case here. Nobody could locate the residents, the people who live here, and it was just unusual from the start,” said Captain Stefonek.

Based on the suspicious nature of the fire and unknown cause of death, a criminal investigation has begun.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department is working with the Department of Justice to investigate the incident

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.