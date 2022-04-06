News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway

A neighbor reported the fire by calling 911 about 6 a.m. Wednesday
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of two people were found in a home near Rozellville Wednesday morning during a fire investigation.

Crews were called to a home on the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day around 6 a.m. The location is between Auburndale and Stratford.

The property is a single-family home with an attached garage. The structure was substantially damaged by the fire.

”The fire department says the respondent described it as fully engulfed. The fire was pretty substantial by that point, it was able to be seen from quite some distance,” said Jeffrey Stefonek, Captain of Investigations Division, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, firefighters found evidence of foul play and no homeowner could be located.

“Usually in these situations the home owner is present or they are the ones who call us and that wasn’t the case here. Nobody could locate the residents, the people who live here, and it was just unusual from the start,” said Captain Stefonek.

Based on the suspicious nature of the fire and unknown cause of death, a criminal investigation has begun.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department is working with the Department of Justice to investigate the incident

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire

Latest News

‘Spring cleaning for a cause.’ That’s a new fundraiser that the Medical Assistant Club at...
Mid-State students collect shoes to help Ukrainians
Water Works Hears PFAS Plans 4/6/2022
Water Works Hears PFAS Plans 4/6/2022
A Win-win Shoe Drive for Victims in Ukraine 4/6/2022
A Win-win Shoe Drive for Victims in Ukraine 4/6/2022
One of Wausau's six wells
Firms present PFAS mitigation plans to Wausau Water Works Commission
Pushing Past Early Struggles
Pushing Past Early Struggles