Iron Co. officials believe Middleton woman died after fall from hiking

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was found Sunday.(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New information released from Iron County officials Wednesday indicate a Middleton doctor died after a fall while hiking.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office stated that an autopsy had been completed for Kelsey Musgrove, 30, who was found dead in the Potato River Falls area in the Town of Gurney.

Initial results indicate that Musgrove died as a result of traumatic injuries from a fall.

Officials believe Musgrove walked off of a trail in an attempt to get closer to the river. While she was walking along the edge of an embankment, the sheriff’s office stated the ground from under her collapsed.

The autopsy results indicate her death occurred within minutes of the fall.

She was a surgery fellow in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien stated on Monday that they extended their condolences out to Musgrove’s family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague Dr. Kelsey Musgrove. She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit. Our thoughts and condolences are with her friends and family during this difficult time.”

