Wausau school improvement funding up for vote

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters have the chance Tuesday to vote on a referendum that would provide almost $120 million to make improvements to Wausau area schools.

Facilities upgrades include HVAC systems, roofing, lighting and tech accessibility.

They also want to modernize so schools can provide a smoother transition to higher learning and work environments.

Safety considerations include more streamlined traffic routes for pickup and drop off, improved security camera quality and better procedures for visitor intake.

The proposal is the result of school board meetings, online surveys, community engagement and school staff input.

“This is the right project at this time. Really focusing heavy on our secondary schools, safety and security in every school in the district, deferred maintenance, and then a few additions in our elementary schools that are at or near capacity,” said Wausau Area School District Superintendent Keith Hilts.

Because of elimination of prior debt, the school district’s demand on property tax would still go down 43 cents per $1000 in value of a person’s home.

Click here for more details on the referendum and a link to a tax calculator.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.