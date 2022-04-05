News and First Alert Weather App
Voters try out new marking machines during April general election

For the first time, some voters marked their ballots with a new machine, ExpressVote, at the polls in Weston and Wausau on Tuesday.(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Emily Davies
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time, some voters marked their ballots with a new machine at the polls in Weston and Wausau on Tuesday.

Weston clerk, Sherry Weinkauf, said several municipalities are using the ExpressVote machines, which help voters mark their ballots electronically. Voters receive a paper ballot, feed that ballot into the ExpressVote machine, and use a touch screen to enter their votes. The machine marks the ballot and prints it back out after voting. Then, the voter takes the ballot to be counted as a typical pen-marked ballot.

Weinkauf said it is helpful to those with disabilities, helps to eliminate unclear marking issues, allows voters to review their selections twice before tabulation, and prevents people from marking more options than available.

It was a helpful tool, particularly at the Thrive Church polling location in Wausau where they ran out of traditional paper ballots.

Spring Election 2022

