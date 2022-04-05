News and First Alert Weather App
Thorp woman convicted of using zip tie on dog’s legs gets 12 months probation

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Thorp woman convicted of fastening a dog’s legs together with a plastic zip-tie was sentenced to 12 months probation Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

Jill Warminski plea no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor animal neglect.

The dog was found with its two front legs zip-tied together in October 2020.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were dispatched to Pine Road in Thorp for a report of a dog that had been zip-tied around the front two legs. A Clark County deputy reported a laceration around the right front left of the dog was so deep, the bone was visible.

Authorities said tips from the public lead to an investigation into Warminski. WEAU-TV reports Warminski said she could not take care of the dog, and could not find anyone else to care for it.

