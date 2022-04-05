News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point one step closer to allowing accessory dwelling units

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Planning Commission voted Monday to pass on a re-zoning ordinance to the Common Council. It allows the construction of “accessory dwelling units” on private property.

The structures most often take the form of a tiny house or above-garage apartment, and benefit homeowners with elderly relatives in need of support, younger people unable to afford their own house or by bringing in rental income.

The meeting outlined various restrictions to the structures, including height, building materials, access and setback. They would also be required to have their own utilities separate from the main dwelling.

Most of the people who showed up to speak at the meeting were against the re-zoning. Arguments against them largely revolved around fears of lost privacy and the idea that the face of the neighborhoods would change.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says while the ordinance would make ADUs legal citywide, the regulations make most lots ineligible anyway.

“There are two people that I’ve been made aware of, maybe three, that would consider having an accessory dwelling unit,” Wiza said.

The ordinance will go to committees next week, and will be considered by the Common Council on the 18th.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip

Latest News

Breaking news
2 dead following Rozeville area fire, homicide investigation underway
Merrill High School Theater Jays rehearse 'Grease the School Version.'
Merrill High School Theater Jays to debut ‘Grease the School Version’ Thursday
Young adults most likely to fall for rental scams; how to spot the red flags
Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing...
Portage County residents vote ‘yes’ to new skilled nursing facility
Wisconsin
Feds seek new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features