Stevens Point one step closer to allowing accessory dwelling units

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Planning Commission voted Monday to pass on a re-zoning ordinance to the Common Council. It allows the construction of “accessory dwelling units” on private property.

The structures most often take the form of a tiny house or above-garage apartment, and benefit homeowners with elderly relatives in need of support, younger people unable to afford their own house or by bringing in rental income.

The meeting outlined various restrictions to the structures, including height, building materials, access and setback. They would also be required to have their own utilities separate from the main dwelling.

Most of the people who showed up to speak at the meeting were against the re-zoning. Arguments against them largely revolved around fears of lost privacy and the idea that the face of the neighborhoods would change.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says while the ordinance would make ADUs legal citywide, the regulations make most lots ineligible anyway.

“There are two people that I’ve been made aware of, maybe three, that would consider having an accessory dwelling unit,” Wiza said.

The ordinance will go to committees next week, and will be considered by the Common Council on the 18th.

