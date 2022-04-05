A look at the new text-to-9-1-1 service in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Now you can text the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in an emergency. The county received a $250,000 grant from the government that allowed them to upgrade their entire response system including adding 911 texting.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said the new medium for contact is extremely important for people who are hearing impaired.

“I wouldn’t say an option, I’d say a must for people to have,” said Sheriff Mike Lukas.

Sheriff Lukas said it’s also helpful for emergencies when calling just isn’t safe.

“If you can’t talk or you’re being held against your will and if you talk you’re in danger,” said Sheriff Lukas.

In cases like that, the sheriff’s office would send police to check-in.

“Officers are going they’re blind because they don’t know what’s going on,” said Sheriff Lukas.

With the new texting option, authorities can get some context before they arrive on the scene which helps keep them safe.

“We are the first responders of any incident and this will definitely enhance the officer safety and first responder safety,” said Denise Nash, Communication Manager, Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Texting 911 isn’t available across the entire state just yet. Counties that do offer it include Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine. Individual departments or counties can apply for federal funding.

“I don’t know if it will bounce to the surrounding counties or if it will come across as not available in this county,” said Sheriff Lukas.

Just because texting is an option, doesn’t mean you should use it for every situation.

“If you’re out, going by an accident, you shouldn’t be texting 911 saying there is an accident, you should be calling 911 and saying there is an accident,” said Sheriff Lukas.

If you don’t get a response from dispatch, Sheriff Lukas said to call instead because something likely went wrong.

Should you use text-to-911 for an emergency in Portage County, here’s what the sheriff’s office wants you to remember:

➢ Don’t text and drive

➢ In the first text message send the location and type of emergency.

➢ Text in simple words - Send a short text message in English without abbreviations or slang.

➢ Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

➢ Don’t Abuse 9-1-1—Text-to-9-1-1 service is ONLY for emergencies.

➢ It is a crime to text or call 9-1-1 with a false report. Prank texters can be located. The Text-to-9-1-1 service may have many challenges.

➢ Text or data plan is required to place a Text-to-9-1-1

➢ As with all text messages, messages to 9-1-1 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.

➢ If you do not receive a text response from 9-1-1, try to contact 9- 1-1 another way.

➢ Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1 at this time.

➢ Text-to-9-1-1 cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1.

