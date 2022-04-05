First Alert Weather: Soggy weather to continue into Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain showers will move into central Wisconsin Tuesday evening, with some rumbles of thunder possible at times, heading into early Wednesday morning. In addition, some flakes of snow will mix in at times, for locations north of US Highway 8 for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The majority of Tuesday will be dry and overcast with breezy winds gusting at 25-30 mph out of the southwest. Highs warm into the mid-40s. The next weather maker moves into the area late Tuesday night and is expected to be prolonged. Periods of moderate rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then off and on showers during the day on Wednesday. Rain accumulations around a half-inch. Highs will be cool in the mid-40s.

Rain showers will mix with snow showers Wednesday night and during the day on Thursday. Highs around 40. Rain showers will switch to snow showers Thursday night as temperatures drop heading into Friday morning. Breezy and chilly on Friday with times of snow or snow showers. Highs may struggle to reach 40.

Drier conditions look to be in-store for the upcoming weekend. Saturday, April 9th, sunshine makes a return with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s, with even warmer conditions arriving Sunday. Milder conditions will continue into early next week, with more chances for rainfall late Sunday night into Monday morning.

