Wausau father convicted of failing to manage teen son’s diabetes begins sentence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man convicted of second-degree reckless homicide for failing to manage his son’s Type 1 diabetes resulting in the teen’s death was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Monday to begin his sentence.

Robert Glazner, 53, pleaded no contest last month. He was ordered to spend 11 months in jail and 15 years on probation. He’ll receive credit for 30 days already spent in custody.

On Aug. 4, 2017, police were called to the 900 block of Parcher Street in Wausau. Inside, officers said they found Glazner’s 15-year-old son dead. An autopsy and toxicology testing found that teen died because his diabetes wasn’t properly cared for.

Robert Glazner was arrested Feb. 13, 2018 in Sheboygan.

Court documents state the teen was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in December 2014. Investigators said Robert Glazner was resistant to diabetes management education.

The teen had been staying with his father since July 31, 2017 until the time of his death. Glazner reported the teen became ill on Aug. 3, 2017 and was repeatedly vomiting.

On the date of his death, detectives stated it was clear teen was experiencing extreme thirst and was repeatedly vomiting. Investigators said Robert Glazner failed to check his son’s blood sugar levels or seek medical attention.

