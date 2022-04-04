News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau father convicted of failing to manage teen son’s diabetes begins sentence

Robert Glazner, 53
Robert Glazner, 53(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau man convicted of second-degree reckless homicide for failing to manage his son’s Type 1 diabetes resulting in the teen’s death was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Monday to begin his sentence.

Robert Glazner, 53, pleaded no contest last month. He was ordered to spend 11 months in jail and 15 years on probation. He’ll receive credit for 30 days already spent in custody.

On Aug. 4, 2017, police were called to the 900 block of Parcher Street in Wausau. Inside, officers said they found Glazner’s 15-year-old son dead. An autopsy and toxicology testing found that teen died because his diabetes wasn’t properly cared for.

Robert Glazner was arrested Feb. 13, 2018 in Sheboygan.

Court documents state the teen was diagnosed with Type I diabetes in December 2014. Investigators said Robert Glazner was resistant to diabetes management education.

The teen had been staying with his father since July 31, 2017 until the time of his death. Glazner reported the teen became ill on Aug. 3, 2017 and was repeatedly vomiting.

On the date of his death, detectives stated it was clear teen was experiencing extreme thirst and was repeatedly vomiting. Investigators said Robert Glazner failed to check his son’s blood sugar levels or seek medical attention.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire
Accessory Dwelling Unit
Stevens Point one step closer to allowing accessory dwelling units
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip

Latest News

Breaking news
2 dead following Rozeville area fire, homicide investigation underway
Merrill High School Theater Jays rehearse 'Grease the School Version.'
Merrill High School Theater Jays to debut ‘Grease the School Version’ Thursday
Young adults most likely to fall for rental scams; how to spot the red flags
Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing...
Portage County residents vote ‘yes’ to new skilled nursing facility
Wisconsin
Feds seek new names for 28 Wisconsin geographic features