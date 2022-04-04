Utility customers urged to seek assistance before moratorium on disconnections ends

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is reminding people who are behind on utility bills to make arrangements before April 15 to avoid disconnection.

From Nov. 1 to April 15, utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers’ utility service for nonpayment when that service is used for home heating This includes gas, water and electric. To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged first to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:

· Alliant Energy; 1-800-255-4268

· Madison Gas & Electric; 1-800-245-1125

· Superior Water, Light & Power; 1-800-227-7957

· We Energies; 1-800-842-4565

· Wisconsin Public Service Corporation; 1-800-450-7260

· Xcel Energy; 1-800-895-4999

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households. For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.

As of Nov. 1, 2021, approximately 3,804 residential locations were disconnected, compared to 4,717 in 2019, and 8,035 in 2018.

