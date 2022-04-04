News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says

A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more and smoked less.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans got fatter during the COVID pandemic.

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March of 2020 and March of 2021 over the previous year, the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%, and as people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less.

Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods.

A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
David Strahota
Tomahawk man last seen in November, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire

Latest News

It will be nearly 14 months since Woods badly damaged his right leg in a car crash in suburban...
Tiger Woods intends to play in Masters, thinks he can win
Police arrested the suspect in connection with his wife's death. The first officers on scene...
Wife dies after husband allegedly runs her over in airport parking garage
A 71-year-old man died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, Texas,...
1 dead as storm causes damage throughout Texas city
An anti-abortion group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted...
Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions
An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found in a member’s home came from the medical...
Anti-abortion group says fetuses found at member's home came from DC clinic