Tomahawk man last seen in November, Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help

David Strahota
David Strahota(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man that has not been since November.

David Strahota is a 61-year-old man. He is 5 foot 4 inches and 200 pounds.

He was last heard from around November 17, 2021. At that time he told friends that he was going hunting down south for a couple of weeks and he requested a friend take care of his animals while he was gone. According to friends David was vague about his exact location or who if anyone he would be with. One possible location may be the Fox Valley in eastern Wisconsin. Friends indicated that it is not normal for David to be gone for such a long period of time and they are concerned because he does have health issues.

Strahota does not have a cell phone, and he left his vehicle at home which is not out of the ordinary because he usually rides with others. At this time it is unknown what if any vehicle he may be traveling in.

