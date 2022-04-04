Stevens Point gets new equipment to fix potholes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Stevens Point is fixing its pothole problem with the help of some new equipment.

The city received new infrared pothole patching technology that makes pothole fixes faster and longer-lasting. The technology is also cost-effective.

“Potholes every year, are a problem for everybody that lives in an environment where there’s snow and ice,” said Mayor Mike Wiza of Stevens Point.

Potholes have been a problem for years.

“Normally you would take some patch material, fill in the holes, stamp it down real quick, and hope for the best,” said Mayor Wiza.

Temporary pothole fixes only last a few weeks or a season, but they are not permanent.

“So you’re really filling the same holes every year,” said Mayor Wiza.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the city has taken steps to fix the pothole problem.

“Last year we got the council to approve an infrared patching system, which is an expensive piece of equipment but what it does is it make our operation much more efficient,” said Mayor Wiza.

Now, the potholes take less time, and people fix them.

“Rather than having a 4 person patch crew, this now can be operated by 2 people. It heats up all of the material so the patch actually bonds to the original material much better,” said Mayor Wiza.

Mayor Wiza said the equipment cost about $79,000, but the efficiency should take care of the cost.

“We’re really expecting it to pay for itself within 2 years because of the reduction in staff and the efficiency we have. Next Spring we are not going to be filling the same holes that we are this year,” said Mayor Wiza.

Mayor Wiza said the pothole fixes are expected to last 3 to 5 years using the new equipment.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.